Elko County enters negotiations on Wright Motor Co. property

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said that while he usually does not disagree with Andreozzi, he does on this issue. Eklund cited concerns about other existing properties owned by the county that are in need of maintenance work or remodeling, as well as the recent purchase of the bank building.

“For me to vote for this I am going to have to see a reason why we need to buy it other than it is up for sale and it fits in with our other buildings,” Eklund said.

Osborne said that if county employees were able to reach a final contract to purchase the property it would be brought back to the County Commission for final approval.

Commission Chair Jon Karr said that if the county did decide to purchase the property, it could be used to store first-responder equipment that is currently stored outside, until a long-term plan for it is determined.

“Elko is growing, Elko County is growing, and eventually Elko County government has to grow,” Karr said. "I think we neglected for so long our long-term thinking and our approach of what needs to be done. That is an acquisition we have to acquire.”

Eklund was the only commissioner to vote against the measure to proceed with negotiations.

