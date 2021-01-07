Elko County enters negotiations on Wright Motor Co. property

ELKO — Elko County is moving ahead with negotiations to purchase the site of the former Wright Motor Co., located just a few doors down from the Elko County Courthouse at 685 Idaho St.
Elko County Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of authorizing county staff to begin negotiating for the property, which is currently listed for sale.
“A couple months ago we were made aware that the Wright properties may be available. Rand has engaged with the family’s representative and I think they are interested in allowing the county to purchase that property,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said during the Wednesday meeting.
“What we are asking for today is to move forward in that negotiation with the Wright Family’s representative to be able to purchase that property,” she added.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he believes acquiring the property just makes sense, as that it is illogical for Elko County government offices to expand across Idaho Street or Fifth Street.
The Wright property is located next to the former Washington Federal Bank building, which itself was purchased by Elko County for $1.3 million in January 2020.
“I would say that as long as we can strike a deal and it is something that we can fund I think we should absolutely peruse the acquisition of that property,” Andreozzi said.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said that while he usually does not disagree with Andreozzi, he does on this issue. Eklund cited concerns about other existing properties owned by the county that are in need of maintenance work or remodeling, as well as the recent purchase of the bank building.
“For me to vote for this I am going to have to see a reason why we need to buy it other than it is up for sale and it fits in with our other buildings,” Eklund said.
Osborne said that if county employees were able to reach a final contract to purchase the property it would be brought back to the County Commission for final approval.
Commission Chair Jon Karr said that if the county did decide to purchase the property, it could be used to store first-responder equipment that is currently stored outside, until a long-term plan for it is determined.
“Elko is growing, Elko County is growing, and eventually Elko County government has to grow,” Karr said. "I think we neglected for so long our long-term thinking and our approach of what needs to be done. That is an acquisition we have to acquire.”
Eklund was the only commissioner to vote against the measure to proceed with negotiations.