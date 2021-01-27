Elko County expands vaccinations to 65 and over

ELKO -- Elko County and its healthcare partners have expanded the local vaccine program to include more people.
“Effective immediately, individuals age 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated as well as the agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain groups of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics section of the Frontline/Essential Workforce lane of the prioritization schedule,” the county reported Wednesday afternoon.
Specific eligibility information is listed in Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine Playbook.
Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria may register for a vaccination at one of these locations:
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 70.
Smith’s Pharmacy (Elko and West Wendover) – serving individuals over age 70.
Vaccine Point of Distribution Events – serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 70:
January 29-30 – Elko Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For additional information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage. People may also contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 775-777-2507.
------
GENERAL POPULATION
• Individuals age 65 and older
PUBLIC SAFETY & SECURITY
• Healthcare workforce and first responders
• NV Department of Corrections staff
• Law enforcement, public safety, and national security
• State and local emergency operations staff
FRONTLINE COMMUNITY SUPPORT
• Education (pre-K & K-12) and childcare personnel (public, private and charter school settings)
• Nevada System of Higher Education frontline educators, staff, and students
• Community frontline support staff
• Continuity of governance (State and local)
• Essential public transportation
• Remaining essential public health workforce
• Mortuary services
FRONTLINE SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS
• Agriculture and food processing
• End-to-end essential goods supply chain (includes manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items)