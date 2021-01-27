Elko County expands vaccinations to 65 and over

ELKO -- Elko County and its healthcare partners have expanded the local vaccine program to include more people.

“Effective immediately, individuals age 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated as well as the agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain groups of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics section of the Frontline/Essential Workforce lane of the prioritization schedule,” the county reported Wednesday afternoon.

Specific eligibility information is listed in Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine Playbook.

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria may register for a vaccination at one of these locations:

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 70.

Smith’s Pharmacy (Elko and West Wendover) – serving individuals over age 70.