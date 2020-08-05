Elko County Fair? Or Foul? 100th annual event 'as we know it' postponed

“We had a meeting and there are 13 superintendents, and only four showed up,” she said. “People don’t understand how many people the fair employs. We have more than 100 paid workers and more than 200 volunteers. It takes a lot to put this on.”

The Good News

Despite the postponement of horse races for the fair, Buzzetti said he believes some other events can take place — setting a tentative schedule for Sept. 4-6.

“We can have some stock-horse events. We have enough arenas outside that we could have the branding, the team roping and the barrel racing. We could maintain our social distancing and provide temperature checks,” he said. “We will work toward the 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. We can spread it out and we’ll probably have to move the sale outside. We have plenty of room. We could even use the race track.”

While premium moneys will not be paid to the 4-H kids, their $7 entries will be waived.

Fair Board member Amelia Spratling said without race horses, there “will be plenty of stalls available.”

Steninger encouraged Buzzetti to look for locals to judge the stock-horse classes, to which Buzzetti said that he might be able to find some people who would donate their time.