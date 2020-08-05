Elko County Fair? Or Foul? 100th annual event 'as we know it' postponed

ELKO — Fair or foul, the official 100th annual celebration of the Elko County Fair — originally scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7 — will need to take a rain check and reload for 2021.
During Wednesday’s special meeting of the Elko County Fair Board, the board voted unanimously to postpone horse racing, the Nevada Stallion Stakes and home-arts exhibits until next year — citing financial and feasible difficulties to carry out the events due to state mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Wednesday’s special meeting, Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti spoke during an afternoon meeting of the Elko County Board of Commissioners — spelling out the unlikelihood of carrying out the 100th annual Elko County Fair “the way we all know and love.”
“If there was a way to do it and do it right, I would,” Buzzetti said. “It sucks. I’m not going to downplay it.”
On Tuesday, Buzzetti — along with Fair Board members Giovanni Puccinelli and Justin McDermott and Elko County Commission Chairman Demar Dahl and Commissioner Rex Steninger — met with Nevada Gaming Control Board Elko Supervisor Brian McIntosh.
Buzzetti said in Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that the dates of the horse races for the fair had already been approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board but noted that McIntosh informed them of the “meat grinder” the Fair Board was in and that Gov. Steve Sisolak could “pull the plug at any time.”
“This is just speculation on my part, but if the races continued there’s a good likelihood the governor could cancel the event just like he did prior to the 4th of July celebration,” McIntosh said. “Due to the restrictions in place on mass gatherings and bar closures, there is no way the crowd the size of the fair would be allowed. You’ve already seen the cancellations of the Wells Car Show, the Mining Expo, the Lamoille Steak Fry, the Basque Festival and the Ely races.”
Puccinelli said if the horse races carried on as usual, the Fair Board could risk losing its racing license and/or the ability to obtain it again.
“We have to prep the track, bring in sand and more personnel. The trainers and horses need to start showing up. They’re looking to come here after Ely decided last week to cancel their races. We’re talking 400 to 500 horses,” Buzzetti said. “We have to set up workers’ comp for the jockeys. Just the light board and the pari-mutuel devices cost around $11,000. We could not recoup financially if we don’t have the horse races and betting.”
Buzzetti also noted the difficulties of dealing with crowd sizes in respect to Sisolak’s COVID-19 restrictions — stating there are generally more than 3,000 people in the grandstands alone — how to handle seating arrangements and referred back to the fact “expenses would be huge” without the actual execution of the races and pari-mutuel income.
McDermott noted that races must run every 30 minutes, and that schedule would not be possible given social-distancing measures.
“We have to allow space for people when they bet, but we need to give everyone time to get their bets in too,” he said. “Doing that would take longer between each race, so we would need to have less races.”
For those who have already entered their horse(s) for racing, they will be refunded.
Dahl asked if Buzzetti or the Fair Board could call Sisolak and “tell him that we need to know and ask him if he would give them an answer” ahead of time on whether he would allow the races to occur, adding if the answer was “yes” the races should obviously take place and if the answer was “no” then they could be canceled.
Commissioner Jon Karr told Dahl he was “being overly optimistic.”
Dahl also said the Elko County Fairgrounds “had the (Silver State) Stampede with a crowd and no (coronavirus) spikes came from it.”
Buzzetti commended the Stampede for its ability to produce the rodeo but said “it’s like comparing apples to oranges.”
“They didn’t need a state a license,” he said.
As for the home-arts exhibits, Fair Board member Dawn Leyva said the department is struggling with volunteers, judges and committee involvement.
“We had a meeting and there are 13 superintendents, and only four showed up,” she said. “People don’t understand how many people the fair employs. We have more than 100 paid workers and more than 200 volunteers. It takes a lot to put this on.”
The Good News
Despite the postponement of horse races for the fair, Buzzetti said he believes some other events can take place — setting a tentative schedule for Sept. 4-6.
“We can have some stock-horse events. We have enough arenas outside that we could have the branding, the team roping and the barrel racing. We could maintain our social distancing and provide temperature checks,” he said. “We will work toward the 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. We can spread it out and we’ll probably have to move the sale outside. We have plenty of room. We could even use the race track.”
While premium moneys will not be paid to the 4-H kids, their $7 entries will be waived.
Fair Board member Amelia Spratling said without race horses, there “will be plenty of stalls available.”
Steninger encouraged Buzzetti to look for locals to judge the stock-horse classes, to which Buzzetti said that he might be able to find some people who would donate their time.
“At least, then, we could give somebody who has been working on their horses some kind of reprieve from all this madness,” Buzzetti said. “We might have a couple classes, like a hackamore or a snaffle bit and maybe the Champion Nevada Cow Horse, but we can’t pay a judge $500 a day for nine days.”
As for the planned concert on Sept. 3 to kick off what should have been the 100th annual fair — the lineup slated to feature Parmalee, Lacy J. Dalton and Cort Carpenter — Buzzetti said the event will still take place next year during the official celebration.
“Parmalee already agreed to do it next year,” Buzzetti said.
Box-seat holders will be given three options: have their money refunded, donate it to the events that will take place or take a partial refund/give a partial donation.
As for vendors and the carnival, they will be given the option of rolling their money over to 2021 or continuing business as usual.
The decision to continue with the Elko Fair Parade — as noted by Buzzetti and Puccinelli — is up to the Elko Lions Club.
“We give them money for it, but it’s the Lions Club’s decision to have it or not,” Buzzetti said.
