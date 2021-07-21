Elko County Fair poster winners announced

ELKO – Celebration of the 100th Elko County Fair started early when the winners of the poster contest were announced Wednesday.

Sarah Massie and Shaylese Purper artwork symbolizing the Fair were chosen to advertise this year’s fair and livestock show that begins Aug. 27.

Purper, 10, said she loves to draw and included elements of the Fair including a horse, a pie-eating contest and Ferris wheel. She plans to enter the Fine Arts Division of the Fair this year.

Massie is a graphic designer and owns Elko Web Designs. Her design was inspired by her love of horse racing attending the Fair in 2019 a few months after she and her husband moved to the area from Perth, Australia

“I thought it would be an exciting opportunity” to enter the contest, Massie said. “I wanted to see what I could do to involve the culture of Elko into a design.”

In addition to having their work used to promote the fair, the winners also received $100 and tickets to Fair events.

