Elko County Fair poster winners announced
Elko County Fair poster winners announced

Elko County Fair poster winners

Elko County Fair poster contest winners Sarah Massie, left, and Shaylese Purper, right, hold their prize-winning artwork used to promote the 100th Elko County Fair and Livestock Show with Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti in front of the Home Arts Building on July 14. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – Celebration of the 100th Elko County Fair started early when the winners of the poster contest were announced Wednesday.

Sarah Massie and Shaylese Purper artwork symbolizing the Fair were chosen to advertise this year’s fair and livestock show that begins Aug. 27.

Purper, 10, said she loves to draw and included elements of the Fair including a horse, a pie-eating contest and Ferris wheel. She plans to enter the Fine Arts Division of the Fair this year.

Massie is a graphic designer and owns Elko Web Designs. Her design was inspired by her love of horse racing attending the Fair in 2019 a few months after she and her husband moved to the area from Perth, Australia

“I thought it would be an exciting opportunity” to enter the contest, Massie said. “I wanted to see what I could do to involve the culture of Elko into a design.”

In addition to having their work used to promote the fair, the winners also received $100 and tickets to Fair events.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

