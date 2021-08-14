Elko County Fair returns

ELKO – A century of tradition will fill the Elko County Fairgrounds over two weekends this year as the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show makes a comeback with horse racing, live events and a revitalized Home Arts Show.
Postponed for a year, the 100th Elko County Fair kicks off Aug. 27-29 with multiple events, including horse racing, the Nevada Stallion Stakes, branding and cutting competitions.
It continues over Labor Day weekend with more events, including a parade, livestock show, carnival, rodeo contests, Cowboy Dance and the Country Music Fest featuring Cort Carpenter and Parmalee.
Although a scaled-back version with the NoFair 2020 Livestock Show and Sale, organizers are excited to resume the annual event.
“We hope everyone has an enjoyable time,” said Home Arts and Vendors Chair Katie Upshaw. “The city, county and nation and has been through a lot, and we hope that this is an enjoyable time to get away from what everyone has been through.”
So far, 17 food vendors have signed up to serve food and beverages, with several more retail vendors scheduled to arrive.
A shuttle from the Elko Convention Center takes fairgoers to and from the Fairgrounds. The road in front of the exhibit buildings is open for pick-up and drop-off for visitors.
“If you have a grandma or grandpa coming to the fair, you can drop them off, pull on through and park,” Upshaw noted.
Home Arts changesThe year off gave everyone time to work on a Home Arts entry and organizers time to revamp the Home Arts Department and make it “more user friendly,” Upshaw said.
That means all registration will be in-person at the Home Arts and Horticulture Buildings from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 8 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.
“No more online registration,” Upshaw said. “Come the day, we hope the lines will be short, and it will be easy to enter.”
Entrants can enter in 11 divisions of the Fair ranging from baking and canning, to sewing, quilting and yarn crafts, to Indian crafts and hobbies and crafts, to fine arts and photography, to flowers and fruits and vegetables.
Premium information is available at elkocountyfair.com.
Some changes include an initial $7 entry fee for the first 10 items, with an additional $5 for 10 more entries.
Exhibitors will also enter according to age group. “Hopefully, all generations will be able to enter easier,” Upshaw said.
It will also be more of a competition, she added.
“This is going to be an enjoyable county competition. We encourage everyone to enter. We are confident in our superintendents and judges, but this is ultimately for pure fun and enjoyment. That’s what I hope everyone gets from it.”
But part of the excitement is the prizes and ribbons. This year, first place receives $7, second place $5, and third place $2.
Special awards are $15, and Sweepstakes winners are awarded $25.
Additionally, the Rich and Dawn Leyva Red Bluff Ranch Centennial Award $100 prize will be awarded to the overall best entry in each department.
Prize monies will be distributed on one day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day in the Home Arts Building.
100 years in the making
In 1920, the first Elko County Fair opened to the public, running Sept. 16-18.
According to research by local historian Jan Peterson and posted on the Fair’s website, the event was designed to highlight the Elko County Agriculture District, No. 4 and “promote agriculture and the local economy by production of an annual fair or exposition, which highlights local products and industries.”
The Fair roamed around Elko County for the first several years, with a stop in Wells one year. Another year, the Fair was at the Garcia Rodeo Grounds, adding another element to the event.
An outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease canceled the Fair one year, and another year organizers decided to postpone it for a year to save money and build a permanent location.
In 1927, after the City of Elko purchased the old China Ranch, the Fair had a home, spending $34,000 to construct the framework of the Elko County Fairgrounds.
In the 1930s, James T. Alter and Claude White, general contractors, built some of the more recognizable features of the Fairgrounds, including the arch and what was first called the Women’s Exhibit Building.
Volunteers Alice Goicoechea and Della Martney contributed several improvements to the Fair and the fairgrounds. In 2002, the Goicoechea Home Arts Building was renamed in her honor.
Over the decades, horse racing and pari-mutuel betting were added to the Fair, and it was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
Upshaw observed that a unique feature of the Fair is how it is for everyone in Elko County, regardless of where they live.
“You didn’t have to grow up on a ranch or outside of town to take part,” Upshaw said. “A lot of people think it’s more for country or ranch people, but you can live right here in the city and take part of any of it and be actively involved, which is a lot of fun, I think.”
Keeping the tradition alive
A longstanding motto of the Elko County Fair is “A Family Tradition.”
For Upshaw, a fifth-generation Elko County native, she has witnessed that motto lived out in her family.
“Thinking back, my grandma is alive, who is 92 years old. It was eight years before she was born that this Fair started,” Upshaw said. “She was born and raised on a ranch, and the fair was a big part of her family’s life, as well as my father’s life growing up.”
Upshaw grew up entering the sewing, crocheting, baking, photography, hobbies, and craft contests as a child. “I’m sure I drew a picture or two,” she laughed.
She recalled the excitement of the first day of the Fair as a child. “Coming in on Friday afternoon after the parade and seeing your ribbons and what you achieved, you almost couldn’t sleep the night before.”
Growing up, Upshaw began to volunteer to help her mother, the Sewing Department’s superintendent. “I helped her and loved every minute of it.”
The Fair weekend was also a family reunion, seeing her grandmother’s side of the family, who reserved a box in the grandstands. It was also a time to catch up with friends and neighbors.
“A town reunion, almost,” she said.
For Upshaw and many Elko County residents, participating in the Fair upholds the 100-year-old tradition.
“It’s a century of memories,” Upshaw said. “From the time the parade starts, to when they open the doors to the Home Arts, to the horse races and livestock show.”
Every year, Upshaw is reminded of all of those moments when she steps onto the fairgrounds.
“There’s a certain smell at fair time,” she explained. “If you move away from Elko and come back, that smell will bring a flood of memories as you come through the arch or walk onto the fairgrounds.”
In Upshaw’s case, the motto rings true. It is a “Family Tradition.”
“I love the Fair. I love Elko County.”
——
Below is a gallery of pictures from the 2019 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show.