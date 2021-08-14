Elko County Fair returns

An outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease canceled the Fair one year, and another year organizers decided to postpone it for a year to save money and build a permanent location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1927, after the City of Elko purchased the old China Ranch, the Fair had a home, spending $34,000 to construct the framework of the Elko County Fairgrounds.

In the 1930s, James T. Alter and Claude White, general contractors, built some of the more recognizable features of the Fairgrounds, including the arch and what was first called the Women’s Exhibit Building.

Volunteers Alice Goicoechea and Della Martney contributed several improvements to the Fair and the fairgrounds. In 2002, the Goicoechea Home Arts Building was renamed in her honor.

Over the decades, horse racing and pari-mutuel betting were added to the Fair, and it was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Upshaw observed that a unique feature of the Fair is how it is for everyone in Elko County, regardless of where they live.

“You didn’t have to grow up on a ranch or outside of town to take part,” Upshaw said. “A lot of people think it’s more for country or ranch people, but you can live right here in the city and take part of any of it and be actively involved, which is a lot of fun, I think.”