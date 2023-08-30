Thursday, Sept. 1
8:00am—Non Pro Snaffle Bit, Open Snaffle Bit, Non Pro Cow Horse, Senior Cow Horse (Class within Class), Non Pro Hackamore, Nevada Hackamore, Two Reined Class
8:00am—Home Arts entries accepted in the Exhibit Building
8:00am-5:00pm—Livestock entries due at Auction Barn
Vendor Booths Open at Noon for the Remainder of Fair
6:00pm—Home Arts Entries close
Friday, Sept. 2
7:15am-1:30pm—Livestock Classes in Judging Arena
8:00am—Ranch Horse Class
11:00am—Parade sponsored by Elko Lions Club, will start in Downtown Elko
1:00pm—Post Time Horse Races
1:00pm—Home Arts Exhibit Hall opens, Carnival opens
3:00pm-4:00pm—Women’s Branding Eliminations, Open Branding Eliminations (Main Arena)
Saturday, Sept. 3
7:00am-1:30pm—Livestock Classes in Judging Arena
8:00am—Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class (Main Arena)
9:00am—Home Arts Building opens
1:00pm—Post Time Horse Races
5:00pm—Co-Ed Branding Eliminations
8:00pm—Cowboy Dance with Hyjacked
Sunday, Sept. 4
8:00am—Champion Nevada Cow Horse
9:00am-6:00pm—Home Arts Building open
9:30am—Market Livestock Auction & Sale
1:00pm—Post Time Horse Races Main Arena—Women Branding Finals, Men Branding Finals, Co-Ed Branding Finals, Youth Branding Finals, Senior Branding Contest, Presentation of the JM Capriola Award Outstanding Stockhorse
5:30pm—Team Roping
8:00pm—Cowboy Dance with Hyjacked
Monday, Sept. 5
8:00am—Junior Riders 13-16
9:00am—Home Arts Building opens, premium monies may be picked up
10:30am—Reined Work for Both Youth Classes to run first, then herd work will follow for both classes. Young Buckaroos Junior Riders 9-12
1:00pm—Post Time Horse Races, last race of the day is the Annual Nevada Blackjack Challenge
6:00pm—Exhibit Building closes