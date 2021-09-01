 Skip to main content
Elko County Fair Schedule
Elko County Fair Schedule

Elko County Fair logo

Thursday, Sept. 2

8 a.m. – Herd Work – Non-Pro and Open Snaffle Bit; Non-Pro Cow Horse

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Junior Livestock entries due at auction barn

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Home Arts Entries accepted in the Exhibit Building

6 p.m. – Home Arts Entries Close, Judging begins

6 p.m.—Parmalee concert

Friday, Sept. 3

7:15 – 1:30 p.m. – Junior Livestock Classes in Judging Arena

8 a.m. – Herd Work for all Classes in Main Arena

11 a.m. – Parade downtown

1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races

1 p.m.—Home Arts Exhibit opens

3 – 4 p.m. (approx.) – Women’s Branding Eliminations, Open Branding Eliminations

Saturday, Sept. 4

7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Junior Livestock Classes in Judging Arena

8 a.m. – Cowboy Color Chase

8 a.m.—Muley Roping, Back Arena; Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class, Main Arena

9 a.m. – Home Arts Building Opens

1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races

8 p.m. – Cowboy Dance, Jeff Palmer Band

Sunday, Sept. 5

8 a.m. – Champion Nevada Cow Horse Runs and Ranch Horse Class Horse

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Home Arts Building open

9:30 a.m. – Junior Livestock Auction and Sale

1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races

1 p.m. — Branding Finals, Senior Branding Contest

5:30 p.m. (approx.) – Team Roping

8 p.m. – Cowboy Dance, Jeff Palmer Band

Monday, Sept. 6

8 a.m. – Junior Riders

9 a.m. – Home Arts Building open, premium monies paid

10:30 a.m. (approx.) – Reined Work, Herd Work, Young Buckaroos, Junior Riders

1 p.m. (approx.) – J.M. Capriola Award Outstanding Stockhorse and Mitchell Top Non-Pro Rider Awards

1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races, Annual Blackjack Challenge

6 p.m. – Exhibit Building closes, all monies and exhibits collected at this time

