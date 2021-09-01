Elko County Fair Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2
8 a.m. – Herd Work – Non-Pro and Open Snaffle Bit; Non-Pro Cow Horse
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Junior Livestock entries due at auction barn
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Home Arts Entries accepted in the Exhibit Building
6 p.m. – Home Arts Entries Close, Judging begins
6 p.m.—Parmalee concert
Friday, Sept. 3
7:15 – 1:30 p.m. – Junior Livestock Classes in Judging Arena
8 a.m. – Herd Work for all Classes in Main Arena
11 a.m. – Parade downtown
1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races
1 p.m.—Home Arts Exhibit opens
3 – 4 p.m. (approx.) – Women’s Branding Eliminations, Open Branding Eliminations
Saturday, Sept. 4
7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Junior Livestock Classes in Judging Arena
8 a.m. – Cowboy Color Chase
8 a.m.—Muley Roping, Back Arena; Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class, Main Arena
9 a.m. – Home Arts Building Opens
1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races
8 p.m. – Cowboy Dance, Jeff Palmer Band
Sunday, Sept. 5
8 a.m. – Champion Nevada Cow Horse Runs and Ranch Horse Class Horse
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Home Arts Building open
9:30 a.m. – Junior Livestock Auction and Sale
1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races
1 p.m. — Branding Finals, Senior Branding Contest
5:30 p.m. (approx.) – Team Roping
8 p.m. – Cowboy Dance, Jeff Palmer Band
Monday, Sept. 6
8 a.m. – Junior Riders
9 a.m. – Home Arts Building open, premium monies paid
10:30 a.m. (approx.) – Reined Work, Herd Work, Young Buckaroos, Junior Riders
1 p.m. (approx.) – J.M. Capriola Award Outstanding Stockhorse and Mitchell Top Non-Pro Rider Awards
1 p.m. – Post Time Horse Races, Annual Blackjack Challenge
6 p.m. – Exhibit Building closes, all monies and exhibits collected at this time