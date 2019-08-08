{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO -- Two wildland fires were reported to Elko dispatch as thunderstorms moved through the region Thursday afternoon, and one has reportedly burned 75 acres south of Midas.

The other report was a false alarm.

Meanwhile, the eastern part of the county was getting soaked. A flood advisory was issued for the Montello area.

The National Weather Service reported at 3:38 p.m. that up to an inch of rain had already fallen in the area and an additional quarter-inch was possible.

In western Elko County, ground and air resources were called to the Midas blaze. Numerous personnel were on the scene.

Lightning also sparked two fires on Wednesday.

A blaze south of the Argenta exit off Interstate 80 burned 5 acres. A fire in the Sheep Creek Range, north of Battle Mountain, burned 25 acres.

Another band of thunderstorms appeared to be moving toward Elko County from the southwest late Thursday afternoon, according to National Weather Service radar. A red flag warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for the Elko County panhandle, northern Eureka and Lander counties, and portions of Humboldt County.

