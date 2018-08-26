ELKO – The South Sugarloaf Fire in northern Elko County exploded to more than 200,000 acres Sunday, prompting an expanded voluntary evacuation order and closure of the entire Mountain City and Jarbidge ranger districts on the Humboldt National Forest.
The voluntary evacuation order applied to Wildhorse Reservoir east to the Bear Creek Road and then north along the road to the community of Jarbidge then up to the Nevada/Idaho border; west along the Nevada/Idaho border to FS750 road and then south to the FS745 road which is known as the Meadow Creek Road to the Wildhorse Reservoir.
“Due extreme fire behavior and the continued growth of the South Sugarloaf Fire, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest closed 754,448 acres on the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District,” the Forest Service reported Sunday evening. “The new area closure, which goes into effect today, closes additional areas to the public that are not safe to enter due to the active fire behavior and fire suppression activities.”
The entire area formerly known as Mountain City and Jarbidge Ranger Districts are closed for public safety. This includes all campgrounds, roads, trailheads, and trails are closed west of Forest Road 753 (O’Neil Basin area), north of U.S. Interstate 80, and east of Elko County Road 785/Nevada State Route 226, and south of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation boundary line.
Campgrounds closed are Jack Creek, Big Bend, Wildhorse Crossing, Pine Creek, and Sawmill Campgrounds. This closure also effects Nevada Department of Wildlife’s hunting areas 061, 062, 071, 072.
“This closure will remain in effect until the Forest Service determines the area is again safe for the public. People who are found guilty of violating this closure order could receive a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both,” the Forest Service stated.
On Saturday the fire jumped Nevada State Route 225 between the Wildhorse Reservoir Dam and Maggie Creek Road, then burned east toward the Haystack and Rough Mountain areas.
Fire crews worked throughout the night and were successful at holding the fire at Forest Road 749 and the Island Mountain area.
Firefighters are working around the clock with day and night shifts. Aircraft were able to assist fire fighters Sunday morning on the eastern, most active portion of the fire, but as afternoon winds picked up and fire activity increased, visibility became an issue and the aircraft were not able to fly.
The fire has now blackened 200,692 acres and is 53 percent contained.
All of northern and central Nevada was under a red flag warning until 11 p.m. Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.