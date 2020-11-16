Elko County flagged for 5th straight week

CARSON CITY — For the fifth-consecutive week, Elko County was flagged for elevated COVID-19 transmission by Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek — joined by Heather Korbulic, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

In total, 13 counties were flagged for elevated risk.

In order for a county to be flagged by Nevada’s response team, it must have more than 200 cases per 100,000 population over the last 30 days and also have a test-positivity rate of greater than 8% over a 14-day period with a seven-day lag.

Clark and Lincoln joined Elko as counties which were flagged for five straight weeks.

Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 population was 246, and its positivity rate was 18.6% — the fifth-highest in the state.

Lyon was flagged for six-consecutive weeks, while Washoe led the way with eight-consecutive weeks of elevated risk.

Carson and Nye were flagged for the fourth straight week, Douglas County was flagged for the third week in a row and Churchill and Eureka counties were flagged for consecutive weeks.

Newly added to the list were Esmeralda and Lander counties, and Humboldt was once again put on the list after dropping off for a week.

