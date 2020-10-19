 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County flagged for case rates, positivity
0 comments
alert top story

Elko County flagged for case rates, positivity

{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada COVID-19 Response for Oct. 18, 2020
Nevada COVID-19 Response

CARSON CITY — Following Monday’s release, Elko County — along with Washoe, Clark, Lincoln and Lyon County — was flagged for both high case rates and high test positivity.

Both are due to high case rates over the last 30 days (Sept. 19- Oct. 18) and high test positivity over a 14 day period with a seven day lag (Sept. 29- Oct. 12) .

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

With 545 cases per 100,000 population, Washoe had the highest 30-day total in the state — followed by 421 cases per 100,000 in Clark County — Elko’s last 30-day total standing at 396 per 100,000.

Lincoln’s 30-day case total was the fourth-highest of the five-flagged counties with 327 per 100,000 people, while Lyon County’s tally per 100,000 was 231.

For a county to be flagged, it must have an elevated total in both cases per 100,000 and positivity rate.

The positivity rate for measuring was raised by the task force from 7% to 8% last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite possessing 424 cases per 100,000, Carson City was not flagged — due to a 6.8% 14-day positivity rate with a seven-day lag.

Elko’s 14-day positivity rate — including a seven-day lag — was at 8.2%.

Lyon’s positivity rate was the highest in the state at 11.4%, followed by Lincoln’s 10.7%.

Clark’s positivity rate was 8.6%, Washoe’s coming in at 8.5%.

As of Monday, Nevada had logged 90,843 cases, an increase of 582 new cases.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.7%, or 642 new cases per day.

Nevada had completed a total of 1,149,160 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19 for an increase of 7,867 tests.

The test positivity rate over the last 14 days was 9.1%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus arrives at county jail
Local

Coronavirus arrives at county jail

ELKO — Eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Sheriff’s Office detention facility over the past few days, with two staff membe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News