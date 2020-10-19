Elko County flagged for case rates, positivity

CARSON CITY — Following Monday’s release, Elko County — along with Washoe, Clark, Lincoln and Lyon County — was flagged for both high case rates and high test positivity.

Both are due to high case rates over the last 30 days (Sept. 19- Oct. 18) and high test positivity over a 14 day period with a seven day lag (Sept. 29- Oct. 12) .

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

With 545 cases per 100,000 population, Washoe had the highest 30-day total in the state — followed by 421 cases per 100,000 in Clark County — Elko’s last 30-day total standing at 396 per 100,000.

Lincoln’s 30-day case total was the fourth-highest of the five-flagged counties with 327 per 100,000 people, while Lyon County’s tally per 100,000 was 231.

For a county to be flagged, it must have an elevated total in both cases per 100,000 and positivity rate.

The positivity rate for measuring was raised by the task force from 7% to 8% last week.

