Elko County flagged for case rates, positivity

CARSON CITY — Following Monday’s release, Elko County — along with Washoe, Clark, Lincoln and Lyon County — was flagged for both high case rates and high test positivity.
Both are due to high case rates over the last 30 days (Sept. 19- Oct. 18) and high test positivity over a 14 day period with a seven day lag (Sept. 29- Oct. 12) .
Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.
With 545 cases per 100,000 population, Washoe had the highest 30-day total in the state — followed by 421 cases per 100,000 in Clark County — Elko’s last 30-day total standing at 396 per 100,000.
Lincoln’s 30-day case total was the fourth-highest of the five-flagged counties with 327 per 100,000 people, while Lyon County’s tally per 100,000 was 231.
For a county to be flagged, it must have an elevated total in both cases per 100,000 and positivity rate.
The positivity rate for measuring was raised by the task force from 7% to 8% last week.
Support Local Journalism
Despite possessing 424 cases per 100,000, Carson City was not flagged — due to a 6.8% 14-day positivity rate with a seven-day lag.
Elko’s 14-day positivity rate — including a seven-day lag — was at 8.2%.
Lyon’s positivity rate was the highest in the state at 11.4%, followed by Lincoln’s 10.7%.
Clark’s positivity rate was 8.6%, Washoe’s coming in at 8.5%.
As of Monday, Nevada had logged 90,843 cases, an increase of 582 new cases.
For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.7%, or 642 new cases per day.
Nevada had completed a total of 1,149,160 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19 for an increase of 7,867 tests.
The test positivity rate over the last 14 days was 9.1%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.