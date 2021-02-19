Elko County has 137 active coronavirus cases

ELKO – Coronavirus cases declined slightly in Elko County this week, as Nevada reported the first case of the South Africa variant in Reno and vaccination efforts were hampered by weather-delayed shipments.

Elko County had 137 active cases as the week came to a close. That’s down from 154 active cases the prior Friday.

Nevada has reported a downward trend of known cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 since mid-January. The state’s two-week positivity rate dropped to 10.7% on Friday — half of what it was on Jan. 15. Elko County’s rate is currently listed at 14%.

Statewide, nearly 147,000 people have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. That’s roughly 4.6% of the population. Elko County has completed 1,332 vaccinations, or roughly 2.4% of the population.

Severe winter weather has delayed the arrival of vaccines from other states such as Texas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Elko County was notified by the Nevada State Immunization Program that vaccine shipments and allocations will be further delayed this week due to inclement weather,” stated the county.

A vaccination clinic planned Friday at the Elko Senior Center had to be postponed until next Saturday at the Elko Convention Center.