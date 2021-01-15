Elko County has 260 active cases of COVID-19

ELKO – Elko County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and eight recoveries, for a total of 260 active cases.

Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Nevada reported 1,878 new cases and 40 deaths on Friday.

Nevada officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations but say the effort has been constrained by uncertainty about what vaccine supply federal officials will provide in the weeks and months ahead.

Health officials say they expect to receive 36,000 doses next week as they work to vaccinate frontline workers, especially health care workers, and members of the public age 70 and above.

The state as of Thursday has administered 90,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 15,000 that were second doses.