Elko County has 325 active cases of COVID-19

ELKO – COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Elko County this week as Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide plea for residents to stay at home and work from home whenever possible.

The county reported 67 new cases of coronavirus and 45 recoveries on Tuesday and Wednesday, for a total of 325 active cases.

Twelve patients are currently hospitalized.

Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Nine are in the 10-19 age group.

Test positivity increased to 14.1% and the case rate per 100,000 people stands at 942, up from 256 a month ago.

The county is conducting an average of 284 tests per 100,000 people per day.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”