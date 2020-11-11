Elko County has 325 active cases of COVID-19

ELKO – COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Elko County this week as Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide plea for residents to stay at home and work from home whenever possible.
The county reported 67 new cases of coronavirus and 45 recoveries on Tuesday and Wednesday, for a total of 325 active cases.
Twelve patients are currently hospitalized.
Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Nine are in the 10-19 age group.
Test positivity increased to 14.1% and the case rate per 100,000 people stands at 942, up from 256 a month ago.
The county is conducting an average of 284 tests per 100,000 people per day.
“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”
“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Sisolak said Tuesday night. “Reduce your time in public to what is necessary, and limit any and all exposures to those outside your household.”
If Nevada doesn’t show signs that it’s containing the virus in two weeks, the governor said he will be forced to tighten the state’s prevention measures. Currently, it is up to counties to enact any restrictions beyond his latest directives.
In Reno, where the number of active cases has climbed 65% over the past week, Mayor Hillary Schieve warned residents that stricter enforcement could be on the horizon. These could include fining people who don’t wear masks, and shutting down businesses.
Health officials reported 1,322 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, increasing the statewide totals to 112,304 confirmed cases and 1,859 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
