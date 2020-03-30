Elko County has two new cases of coronavirus

ELKO -- Two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) have been reported to Elko County from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, bringing the total to five confirmed cases in Elko County.
Based on current information, close contacts of these individuals are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time. Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.
New Case Updates
• Positive Case #5 – A female in her 50s who is isolating at home with no remarkable travel history. This case remains under investigation.
• Positive Case #4 – A male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case in another county. This individual had other close contacts which are isolating as well.
Active Cases
• Positive Case #3 (Tested March 24, 2020) – A female in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions, but is known to be a close contact to a previously reported case. She is self-isolating and continues to be in stable condition.
Recovered Cases
• Positive Case #2 (Tested March 16, 2020) – A male in his 40s with recent travel history who had been self-isolated since returning from his travels. He has made a full recovery and is back to work.
• Positive Case #1 (Tested March 16, 2020) – A female in her 30s with no recent travel history. After feeling symptoms, was tested and remained in self-isolation. She has made a full recovery.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.
People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, encourages the public to help stop the spread of the respiratory illnesses by practicing preventative measures such as:
o Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.
o If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.
o Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.
o Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
o Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cellphones.
o Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. However, don’t be afraid to support your local restaurants by ordering food-to-go or using a delivery option.
Stay informed; for more information on COVID-19 visit www.elkocountynv.net or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElkoCOVID19/.
