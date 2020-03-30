Elko County has two new cases of coronavirus

ELKO -- Two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) have been reported to Elko County from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, bringing the total to five confirmed cases in Elko County.

Based on current information, close contacts of these individuals are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time. Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.

New Case Updates

• Positive Case #5 – A female in her 50s who is isolating at home with no remarkable travel history. This case remains under investigation.

• Positive Case #4 – A male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case in another county. This individual had other close contacts which are isolating as well.

Active Cases