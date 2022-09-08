 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko County home sale prices, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

4167 Starr Valley Road, $750,000; 5,074 sq. ft.

216 Palmers Court, $685,000; 2,119 sq. ft.

455 Country Club Plaza, $615,000; 2,041 sq. ft.

1933 Pheasant Drive, $507,000; 2,101 sq. ft.

3766 Autumn Colors Dr., $352,000; 1,408 sq. ft.

382 Oakmont Drive, $350,000; 1,606 sq. ft.

1918 Sierra Drive, $335,000; 1,429 sq. ft.

941 Oakmont Drive, $329,000; 1,512 sq. ft.

561 Ashcroft Drive, $300,250; 1,792 sq. ft.

431 Trescartes Ave., $280,000; 2,052 sq. ft.

468 Gypsum Drive, $268,900; 1,494 sq. ft

703 Mittry Avenue, $247,444; 1,057 sq. ft

844 Lincoln Avenue, $190,000; 8985 sq. ft

2066 Bluegrass Circle, $190,000; 1,140 sq. ft

2143 High Noon Road, $190,000; 1,517 sq. ft

720 Spring Valley Pkwy, $185,000; 871 sq. ft

954 Country Club Drive, $160,000; 960 sq. ft

651 Fourth Street, $152,000; 520 sq. ft

208 W. Cedar St., $150,000; 920 sq. ft

1192 Southside Drive, $150,000; 1,056 sq. ft.

