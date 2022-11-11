Elko County home sale prices – Oct. 24-28

232 Dysart Circle, $770,000; 2,898 sq. ft.
2390 Khoury Lane, $715,000; 2,234
1927 Laxalt Way, $550,000; 2,528
569 Palace Pkwy, $500,576; 2,115
1284 Dotta Drive, $495,000; 1,992
189 West Ash St, $460,000; 2,372
1693 Clover Valley Rd., $410,000; 1,767
764 Grouse Drive, $406,000; 1,858
410 Forest Lane, $380,000; 1,209
1929 Pheasant Dr, $365,000; 1,512
3741 Autumn Colors, $345,000; 1,490
1996 W Butte St, $330,000; 1,620
413 Castlecrest Pl, $299,000; 1,560
People are also reading…
791 Holiday Drive, $270,000; 2,040
468 Elm Street, $249,000; 1,482
312 Trescartes Ave, $230,000; 1,152
367 Valley Bend Dr, $220,000; 1,176
495 Lilac Drive, $215,000; 1,026
821 Cedar Street, $202,000; 1,076
375 S. Shoshone Ave, $200,000; 1,296
143 Eighth St, $195,000; 1,618
1212 Fairway Dr, $152,854; 1,973