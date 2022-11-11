 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko County home sale prices – Oct. 24-28

  • 0
Elko home sales aerial
GOOGLE EARTH

232 Dysart Circle, $770,000; 2,898 sq. ft.

2390 Khoury Lane, $715,000; 2,234

1927 Laxalt Way, $550,000; 2,528

569 Palace Pkwy, $500,576; 2,115

1284 Dotta Drive, $495,000; 1,992

189 West Ash St, $460,000; 2,372

1693 Clover Valley Rd., $410,000; 1,767

764 Grouse Drive, $406,000; 1,858

410 Forest Lane, $380,000; 1,209

1929 Pheasant Dr, $365,000; 1,512

3741 Autumn Colors, $345,000; 1,490

1996 W Butte St, $330,000; 1,620

413 Castlecrest Pl, $299,000; 1,560

People are also reading…

791 Holiday Drive, $270,000; 2,040

468 Elm Street, $249,000; 1,482

312 Trescartes Ave, $230,000; 1,152

367 Valley Bend Dr, $220,000; 1,176

495 Lilac Drive, $215,000; 1,026

821 Cedar Street, $202,000; 1,076

375 S. Shoshone Ave, $200,000; 1,296

143 Eighth St, $195,000; 1,618

1212 Fairway Dr, $152,854; 1,973

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages home in tree streets

Fire damages home in tree streets

ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New spinal cord therapy restores the ability to walk in those with paralysis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News