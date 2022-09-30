Elko County home sale prices, Sept. 19-23, 2022

696 Clover Drive, $698,300; 3,011 sq. ft.
650 Ellens Way, $675,000; 2,517 sq. ft.
192 Greencrest Place, $600,000; 2,063 sq. ft.
472 Meadow View Dr., $475,000; 1,560 sq. ft.
3186 Newcastle Circle, $465,650; 1,938 sq. ft.
233 Cottonwood Dr., $465,000; 2,137 sq. ft.
325 Blakeland Dr., $410,000; 2,171 sq. ft.
2107 Sierra Drive, $363,000; 1,624 sq. ft.
1534 Celtic Way, $340,000; 2,094 sq. ft.
1082 Dotta Drive, $315,000; 1,685 sq. ft.
4350 Adobe Ranchos, $298,000; 1,512 sq. ft.
3605 Autumn Colors; $289,900; 1,333 sq. ft.
305 Trestcartes Ave., $258,000; 1,680 sq. ft.
401 Ash Street, $250,000; 928 sq. ft.
452 Rawlings Drive, $242,500; 1,605 sq. ft.
4855 Hog Tommy Rd., $210,000; 600 sq. ft.
416 Peters Street, $188,000; 1,144 sq. ft.