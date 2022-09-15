Elko County home sale prices, Sept. 5-9, 2022

931 Buckskin Place, $439,800; 2,160 sq. ft.
476 Walnut Street, $130,000; 540 sq.ft.
1044 Clarkson Drive, $75,000; N/A
327 Merino Drive, $55,000; N/A
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
931 Buckskin Place, $439,800; 2,160 sq. ft.
476 Walnut Street, $130,000; 540 sq.ft.
1044 Clarkson Drive, $75,000; N/A
327 Merino Drive, $55,000; N/A
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.
A Spring Creek man pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday.
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area.
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elk…
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of sus…
ELKO — Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells.
A change in the weather pattern arrives Monday with precipitation beginning as moisture from post tropical storm Kay moves north.
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.