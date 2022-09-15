 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko County home sale prices, Sept. 5-9, 2022

  • 0
Elko homes
GOOGLE EARTH

931 Buckskin Place, $439,800; 2,160 sq. ft.

476 Walnut Street, $130,000; 540 sq.ft.

1044 Clarkson Drive, $75,000; N/A

327 Merino Drive, $55,000; N/A

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manhunt continues in Elko area

Manhunt continues in Elko area

ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday.

Suspect eludes law again

Suspect eludes law again

ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Food insecurity in Brazil: Hunger returns to haunt population

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News