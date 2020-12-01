Elko County hospitalizations climb to 20

Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, the county is encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household. When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.

In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health.

Discussions with the health department staff are confidential and they will never ask you about money, your Social Security number, bank account information, salary information or for credit card information. Contact tracing works best when combined with everyday preventive actions.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has worked closely with technology partners to develop a contact tracing mobile app to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The app is free and, most importantly, confidential.

By downloading and opting to use the app’s Exposure Notification System, your phone will generate important contact information with alerts to warn you about possible virus exposure, without compromising your privacy. To learn more about the COVID Trace app, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covidtrace.