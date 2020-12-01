Elko County hospitalizations climb to 20

ELKO -- Elko County is reporting 255 new cases of coronavirus and 286 recoveries since Nov. 25. Twenty patients are currently hospitalized.
The number of active cases reached a record high of 527 on Friday before dropping to 459 on Monday. Hospitalizations reached a record 22 on Sunday before dropping to 20 on Monday.
In the month of November, Elko County reported a total of 1,306 new cases and 1,057 recoveries compared to 535 new cases and 368 recoveries in October.
On Nov. 24, increased restrictions went into effect as part of a stateside pause to assist in reducing community spread of the virus in effort to prevent overwhelming healthcare resources. Businesses are encouraged to know and understand the additional restrictions as they may pertain to their industry, including the posting of signs for face coverings and occupancy limitations, requiring face coverings for employees and visitors, social distancing, sanitation, and other requirements.
A summary of changes may be found on the Nevada Health Response website. The Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations urges businesses to reach out to the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) for free consultation and assistance with implementing the updated health and safety measures. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.
Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, the county is encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household. When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.
In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health.
Discussions with the health department staff are confidential and they will never ask you about money, your Social Security number, bank account information, salary information or for credit card information. Contact tracing works best when combined with everyday preventive actions.
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has worked closely with technology partners to develop a contact tracing mobile app to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The app is free and, most importantly, confidential.
By downloading and opting to use the app’s Exposure Notification System, your phone will generate important contact information with alerts to warn you about possible virus exposure, without compromising your privacy. To learn more about the COVID Trace app, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covidtrace.
