Elko County hospitalizations rise to 10

ELKO -- Elko County has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, while the number of hospitalized patients doubled from five to 10.

“Many new cases are a result of community spread or exposures from family or social gatherings,” stated the county. “Individuals who are close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of last exposure and recommended to be tested 5 to 7 days after exposure or sooner if symptoms develop. Testing is an important component of mitigating the spread of the virus within the community.”

The total number of active cases now stands at 244.

Elko County’s "case rate" has risen from 182 in early October to 698 in early November. The test positivity rate is 9.8%.

Nevada health officials on Tuesday reported 911 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 23 additional deaths, the highest single-day coronavirus death toll since the state reported 26 on Sept. 15.

State Department of Health and Human Services officials said the total number of coronavirus cases now is 103,025 since the pandemic started with 1,807 known deaths.

They said all 23 of the latest deaths were in Clark County.