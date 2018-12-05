Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko County Jail

The Elko County Law Enforcement Center

 Marianne Kobak McKown, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – People will soon be able to visit jail inmates from anywhere in the world – but not in person – as the Elko County Sheriff’s office launches a video visiting system.

The new procedures eliminate face-to-face visits at the facility. All inmate visitations after Jan. 7 will be done by way of video, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

“The changes being implemented are necessary due to increased inmate counts, officer safety and modernization of the inmate visitation process,” said Sheriff Jim Pitts.

Visitors will be able to come to the detention facility and visit with an inmate via video connection within the facility, or they make a video visit from anywhere online.

Information on how to set up an account to participate in an inmate visitation is available in the jail lobby, by phone at 888-729-4326, or online at http://legacyinmate.com.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for the public’s patience during this transition,” Pitts said.

