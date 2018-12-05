ELKO – People will soon be able to visit jail inmates from anywhere in the world – but not in person – as the Elko County Sheriff’s office launches a video visiting system.
The new procedures eliminate face-to-face visits at the facility. All inmate visitations after Jan. 7 will be done by way of video, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
“The changes being implemented are necessary due to increased inmate counts, officer safety and modernization of the inmate visitation process,” said Sheriff Jim Pitts.
Visitors will be able to come to the detention facility and visit with an inmate via video connection within the facility, or they make a video visit from anywhere online.
Information on how to set up an account to participate in an inmate visitation is available in the jail lobby, by phone at 888-729-4326, or online at http://legacyinmate.com.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for the public’s patience during this transition,” Pitts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.