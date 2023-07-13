ELKO – Elko County is joining the Flight Alliance for Northeastern Nevada to support a minimum revenue guarantee for flight service to Elko Regional Airport served by SkyWest Airlines, which is planning to overnight in Elko beginning this fall.

The City of Elko has been paying the guarantees alone.

“One of the things that we’ve been discussing is to help the city to offset their minimum-rate guarantee,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne, who told county commissioners the minimum rate guarantee currently paid by the City of Elko that has been “anywhere from $1.1 million to $1.5 million over the past couple of years.”

Commissioners already agreed in May to provide $500,000 in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to help offset the cost of the guarantee, and Osborne said in a July 5 email that “whether those funds go directly to the city, or the alliance, depends on the timing of getting the nonprofit set up and functional.”

County commissioners voted on July 5 to join the alliance that Osborne said is in its final steps toward becoming official. The county will have a seat on the nonprofit alliance (FANN) board.

The alliance will aim to include public and private regional organizations and businesses, but Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said “at this point, just city and county are forming the alliance. After the alliance is formed there will be an effort to reach out to other groups, entities and/or companies for possible involvement.”

Elko City Council on June 27 approved extending its revenue guarantee with SkyWest from June 30 to Sept. 30 at a maximum liability of $369,564 – the highest the city will reimburse SkyWest for the three months toward SkyWest revenue.

The city had to cover a $88,676 shortfall in April and a $117,099 shortfall in May, Airplanners LLC told the council on June 27. Airplanners is the consulting firm that is helping Elko maintain flight service.

The consulting firm also said SkyWest was looking at returning to overnights in Elko, with flights leaving Elko for Salt Lake City in the morning and returning from Salt Lake City at night.

“The ‘return overnight’ flight is loaded in the Delta system beginning in September. We see it for October as well,” Elko City Manager Jan Baum said in a July 8 email.

SkyWest already improved flight times out of Elko earlier this year, and Airport Manager Jim Foster said in a July 6 email that “since the mid-day flight was introduced, we have seen a rise in our passenger counts. June was the strongest month in terms of passenger count that we have had in over 18 months.”

Baum and Foster gave a presentation to county commissioners in May that included a chart showing enplanements at Elko Regional Airport were the lowest in 2022, at 8,387, compared with 15,625 in 2021 and a high was 19,966 in 2019.

Their presentation using 2021 data showed that 16.6% of travelers were using Elko Regional Airport, 74.3% were traveling to Salt Lake City for air travel and 9.1% were traveling to Reno for air travel, so the alliance’s marketing would promote travel from Elko, rather than travelers driving three and a half hours to Salt Lake City to catch a flight.

Foster also said SkyWest is planning to upgrade the aircraft serving Elko, and the airline’s plan for charter services would use the older aircraft.

Beyond helping with the revenue subsidy, the alliance would promote commercial air travel to and from Elko as part of economic development, and Baum said the area the alliance could cover would be as far west as Winnemucca and east to West Wendover, as well as the Ely and Eureka areas.