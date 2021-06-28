 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County marriage licenses
0 comments

Elko County marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

June 10

Tyrone Jay Mills, 27, of Elko and Christina Michelle Abney, 31, of Carlin

--

Philip Walter Nichols, 31, of Elko and Kristen Denise Nichols, 31, of Spring Creek

--

Matthew Dean Nelson, 41, of Spring Creek and Crystal Gail Silber, 40, of Elko

--

Kevin R. Santillanez, 52, and Brenda L. Priest, 59, both of West Wendover

June 11

Seth Daniel Montes, 26, and Jordan Nicole Wintermote, 27, both of Elko

--

David Kanyon Fillmore, 24, of Spring Creek and Cailey Jannae Payne, 23

--

Mark Eugene Ames, 44, and Jessi Fawn Swanger, 40, both of Battle Mountain

--

Gratton Griswold Miller, 33, and Hilary Ann Kohntopp, 49, of Elko

June 14

Christopher Nolan Roberts, 33, and Shaye Lyn Bomer, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

Joshua Daniel Drury, 30, and Courtney Ruth Guthridge, 30

--

June 15

Katlyn Marie Tinnin, 24, and Cassandra Ann Jones, 24, both of Elko

--

Toby Eugene Lee, 24, and Makala Blair Guymon, 24, both of West Wendover

June 16

Alexander J. Wilkinson, 31, of Seattle and Kristy Lynn Tucker, 25, of Elko

June 17

Jason Donald Pepper, 51 of Elko and Amanda Rachelle Moode, 32, of Columbus

--

Andrea Nicole Enriquez, 38, and Tricia Lee Stevens, 34, both of Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maverick gets its game on
Local

Maverick gets its game on

“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News