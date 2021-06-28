Elko County marriage licenses

June 10
Tyrone Jay Mills, 27, of Elko and Christina Michelle Abney, 31, of Carlin
--
Philip Walter Nichols, 31, of Elko and Kristen Denise Nichols, 31, of Spring Creek
--
Matthew Dean Nelson, 41, of Spring Creek and Crystal Gail Silber, 40, of Elko
--
Kevin R. Santillanez, 52, and Brenda L. Priest, 59, both of West Wendover
June 11
Seth Daniel Montes, 26, and Jordan Nicole Wintermote, 27, both of Elko
--
David Kanyon Fillmore, 24, of Spring Creek and Cailey Jannae Payne, 23
--
Mark Eugene Ames, 44, and Jessi Fawn Swanger, 40, both of Battle Mountain
--
Gratton Griswold Miller, 33, and Hilary Ann Kohntopp, 49, of Elko
June 14
Christopher Nolan Roberts, 33, and Shaye Lyn Bomer, 25, both of Spring Creek
--
Joshua Daniel Drury, 30, and Courtney Ruth Guthridge, 30
--
June 15
Katlyn Marie Tinnin, 24, and Cassandra Ann Jones, 24, both of Elko
--
Toby Eugene Lee, 24, and Makala Blair Guymon, 24, both of West Wendover
June 16
Alexander J. Wilkinson, 31, of Seattle and Kristy Lynn Tucker, 25, of Elko
June 17
Jason Donald Pepper, 51 of Elko and Amanda Rachelle Moode, 32, of Columbus
--
Andrea Nicole Enriquez, 38, and Tricia Lee Stevens, 34, both of Elko