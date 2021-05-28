Elko County misses all 3 COVID targets

ELKO – As Gov. Steve Sisolak prepares to wind down Nevada’s COVID-19 response team on June 1, Elko County is one of only two in the state that currently exceeds all three coronavirus targets that have been tracked over the past year.

— Nevada’s test positivity rate dropped to 4.1% this week while Elko County’s had risen to 15.4% at last report.

— Elko County has a case rate of 287 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days, compared with a statewide rate of 183.

— The number of coronavirus tests being conducted in Elko County was also below the target threshold, at 78 per 100,000 people.

Douglas County is also flagged for all three criteria, but populous Clark and Washoe counties are not currently flagged for any.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory this month announced that the South Africa coronavirus variant was found in half of the cases sampled from Elko County during the month of April. Only a tiny fraction of the cases in Clark and Washoe were attributed to the variant, which reportedly has resulted in more serious illnesses among younger people with no underlying health conditions.