Elko County misses all 3 COVID targets

ELKO – As Gov. Steve Sisolak prepares to wind down Nevada’s COVID-19 response team on June 1, Elko County is one of only two in the state that currently exceeds all three coronavirus targets that have been tracked over the past year.
— Nevada’s test positivity rate dropped to 4.1% this week while Elko County’s had risen to 15.4% at last report.
— Elko County has a case rate of 287 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days, compared with a statewide rate of 183.
— The number of coronavirus tests being conducted in Elko County was also below the target threshold, at 78 per 100,000 people.
Douglas County is also flagged for all three criteria, but populous Clark and Washoe counties are not currently flagged for any.
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory this month announced that the South Africa coronavirus variant was found in half of the cases sampled from Elko County during the month of April. Only a tiny fraction of the cases in Clark and Washoe were attributed to the variant, which reportedly has resulted in more serious illnesses among younger people with no underlying health conditions.
Vaccines may be less effective against this variant, as well, but Elko County has not reported any “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated residents developing COVID-19.
Elko High School was closed May 21 after 23 active cases were reported there. Elko County’s active cases stood at 122 on Wednesday, the most recent day for which figures are available. That’s about three times the number that was seen here after the pandemic began to subside this spring.
Total cases climbed to 5,044 this week, or nearly one in 10 Elko County residents.
When Sisolak announced the June 1 reopening in April, cases were expected to rise as a result.
“While the pandemic is not yet over, our state response efforts will naturally transition as the situation evolves and we focus on mass vaccination of Nevadans,” the governor said.
As of Friday, about 33% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated, including 39% age 12 and older.
Elko County’s vaccination rate stood at 21%, or 24.4% of those 12 and older.
Over the past week, 28 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Nevada, mostly in Clark County.
There have been no deaths reported in Elko County over the past month.