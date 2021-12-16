Elko County passes 2 of 3 COVID criteria

ELKO – The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Elko County has dropped below the threshold of 8%, leaving only one more category needed to meet state guidelines on eliminating mask wearing.

Elko’s rate was listed at 7.2% on Wednesday.

The county was also meeting the goal for number of tests per day, conducting 338 per 100,000 people over a two-week period. The threshold is to conduct at least 100 tests.

Elko still has a higher case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days than required, but that statistic is also dropping. The case rate stands at 544 while the benchmark is 200 or fewer cases.

Currently, only White Pine and Esmeralda counties are meeting all three categories of elevated disease transmission, meaning residents there are not required by the state to wear face masks.

Elko County reported 96 active cases on Wednesday. At the beginning of December there were 130 active cases.

Hospitalizations were listed at 12, down from 13 at the beginning of the month.

One additional death has been reported since the end of last week, raising December’s total to three. A total of 123 Elko County residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Roughly one in six Elko County residents has been infected with the coronavirus, with 9,300 confirmed positive cases.

Vaccinations have increased by less than 1 percent since the beginning of the month. As of Wednesday, 34.25% of Elko County’s total population was vaccinated.

