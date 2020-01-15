Elko County Producers Workshop slated

ELKO -- Nevada colleges are partnering to bring training to Nevada’s rural farmers and ranchers.

Great Basin College and Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer the Elko County Producers Workshop on from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Great Basin College, 1500 College Parkway.

Cost is $10 if registered by Jan. 15 and $15 after this date. Lunch and refreshments are included in the registration fee. Online registration is available at https://www.wnc.edu/fallon/specialty-crop-institute/.

The workshop will include sessions on specialty crop production and social media for farms. It will also include a producers’ meeting for farmers to bring their questions, challenges and new ideas for brainstorming.

Featured speakers will be farmers Ray Johnson, Custom Gardens Organic Farm in Silver Springs; and Rick Lattin, Lattin Farms in Fallon. The two farmers have more than five decades shared experience in farming.

Topics will include protecting crops from the weather, finding solutions to production problems, and an “ask the expert” session for individual questions.

