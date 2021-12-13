Elko County project makes NDOT work list

CARSON CITY – An Interstate 80 repaving project east of Wells is among the major projects approved Monday by the Nevada Transportation Board of Directors.

The projects are expected to support 547 jobs for one year.

In Elko County, I-80 between Wells and the Moor Interchange will be repaved. The work includes new highway signage and roadside slopes.

Other projects approved Monday include:

• Replacement of and improvements to highway culverts and drainage systems on U.S. 6/State Route 376 east of Tonopah.

• Repave and install enhanced highway signage and drainage on U.S. 95 from south of State Route 140 to the Nevada/Oregon state line in Humboldt county.

• Reduce erosion/scour underneath a State Route 208 bridge over the West Walker River east of Smith Valley.

“The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals,” stated the board. “Construction start dates vary for each project.”

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

