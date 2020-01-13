Elko County property tax assessments rise

ELKO – Property tax assessments rose in Elko County for 2020-2021, with valuations of all property at a little more than $1.41 billion -- rising more than $80 million from the nearly $1.33 billion in valuations in the 2019-2020 year.

“We had land value increases mainly in Elko City and the Spring Creek Area,” said Elko County Assessor Katrinka Russell. “These values are based on market sales whether vacant or improved. There were some areas that had to be raised to maintain equity and uniformity, meaning there were not actual sales in that subdivision but would be near an area that did have sales. This maintains balance per se.”

She cited an average sale price of a new three-bedroom, two-bath home now in the $240,000 to $260,000 range.

The difference between the net valuations for the two years was “huge,” and Russell said switching to new computer software could have had an impact.

Tax notices were sent out in December to property owners with a change in valuation, and the deadline is Jan. 15 to appeal assessments to the Elko County Board of Equalization. Russell said, however, that there are probably 15-16 cases where there were unusual changes that may be due to error because the county has the new computer program.