Elko County puts freeze on hiring, big purchases

ELKO – Elko County is putting a hiring freeze in place now for all but public safety jobs and will be holding off on big purchases because of an anticipated shortfall in sales-tax revenue brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but no layoffs are planned.
“There will be no reduction in force, if we can afford it,” said Cash Minor, assistant county manager and chief financial officer.
The hiring freeze and hold on services and supplies also is anticipated in the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, although the county can relook at the hiring freeze in July and in subsequent quarters, Minor said before county commissioners approved a tentative budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on April 1.
Sales tax revenues will take a hit from COVID-19 with so many businesses shut down or doing reduced business. Minor said figures from the Nevada Department of Taxation lag two months behind, so the impact isn’t clear, yet.
“That’s the burning question for all of us. I will personally assume sales taxes for the next month and a half will be 20 percent of normal. Gaming is almost zero, say 5 percent of normal,” Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr said.
“The idea here really is looking at a 10 percent cut in services and supplies, which will strengthen the ending fund balance” to carry over into the next budget year, said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi at Wednesday’s meeting, which followed strict distancing guidelines.
The 10 percent reduction in services and supplies amounts to roughly $1.2 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Minor said.
He said he expects the sales taxes to be close to the roughly $15 million budgeted for the current fiscal year, but sales taxes “are so volatile” that the revenues will have to be closely watched, and “the bigger concern is next year.”
March collections won’t be known until May, he said. Right now, people are mainly buying food, which isn’t taxable.
“It’s going to be a rough year,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said, as he and Commissioner Cliff Eklund participated in the meeting via telephone.
Revenue from property taxes won’t be affected from the coronavirus impact the way sales taxes will be, but Minor said the new budget projected property taxes at 96 percent of what the Nevada Department of Taxation estimates.
He said in a phone interview April 2 that the scenario could be that residents will delay paying property taxes when they need to put food on the table and pay current bills first during the pandemic.
Elko County’s tentative budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1 for the operating funds, including general, indigent, agriculture extension, library and juvenile funds, calls for total revenues of $40.54 million in revenue and expenses of $42.04 million. There is an ending fund balance of $6.3 million going into the new fiscal year.
Using those tentative figures and the allowance by statute for a 16.61 percent ending fund balance, which would be $6.33 million, there would be a $22,667 deficit, according to the budget that will be finalized in May.
Minor told commissioners he believes the tentative budget likely will become the final budget, and he termed it “overall a fairly decent budget for a tentative budget.”
The budget presented April 1 is just for the operating funds but the full budget that includes the towns in the county and other funds will be prepared for action later, Minor said by phone.
The total revenues of $40.54 million for the operating funds compares with an estimated nearly $40.03 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and expenses of $42.04 million compare with $41.8 million for the 2019-2020 year. The beginning fund balance is estimated at $7.8 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget calls for $2.5 million in transfers to the capital fund, Minor said.
For the operating funds, salaries and wages are estimated at $17.96 million for the upcoming fiscal year, compared with $17.75 million in the current fiscal year.
Elko County gave employees a 3 percent across-the-board raise for the 2019-2020 fiscal year because of higher revenues from sales taxes and higher net proceeds from mines, but the new budget doesn’t include pay hikes.
“This budget is really formulated to keep people employed,” Minor said on April 2.
The general fund revenues are estimated at $35.15 million and expenses at $36.06 million, compared with an estimated nearly $34.19 million in revenue in the current fiscal year and expenses of nearly $35.8 million. The beginning fund balance for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is $6.3 million, and the ending fund balance is expected to be nearly $5.12 million.
The indigent fund revenues are estimated at $1.35 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and expenses, at nearly $1.45 million, with a carryover of $487,294 going into the new fiscal year. This compares with a little more than $1.35 million this fiscal year in revenues and nearly $1.4 million in expenses. The beginning fund balance will be $487,294.
The ag extension fund will have revenues of $210,000, down from $210,970 for the current fiscal year, and expenses of $262,883, up from $263,309 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with a beginning fund balance for the new fiscal year of $133,893.
The library fund will have estimated revenue of nearly $1.23 million, compared with $1.2 million this year, and expenses of nearly $1.28 million, compared with $1.27 million this year, with a beginning balance of $288,630.
The juvenile fund will have revenues of $2.6 million, compared with $3.08 million this year and expenses of $2.99 million, down from $3.07 million. The beginning fund balance is $864,659.
Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said the county is working with other counties with populations under 500,000 to set up a process for how rural counties can benefit from the federal stimulus package to make up for lost revenue.
