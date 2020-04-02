Elko County puts freeze on hiring, big purchases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County is putting a hiring freeze in place now for all but public safety jobs and will be holding off on big purchases because of an anticipated shortfall in sales-tax revenue brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but no layoffs are planned.

“There will be no reduction in force, if we can afford it,” said Cash Minor, assistant county manager and chief financial officer.

The hiring freeze and hold on services and supplies also is anticipated in the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, although the county can relook at the hiring freeze in July and in subsequent quarters, Minor said before county commissioners approved a tentative budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on April 1.

Sales tax revenues will take a hit from COVID-19 with so many businesses shut down or doing reduced business. Minor said figures from the Nevada Department of Taxation lag two months behind, so the impact isn’t clear, yet.

“That’s the burning question for all of us. I will personally assume sales taxes for the next month and a half will be 20 percent of normal. Gaming is almost zero, say 5 percent of normal,” Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr said.