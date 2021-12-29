Elko County Realtors honor two members

ELKO -- The Elko County Association of Realtors congratulates Mylissa Lanning from EXP Realty as the recipient of the 2021 “Good Neighbor” award.

Lanning was chosen for this award for the community work she does.

"This beautiful soul does things like gathering toiletries to donate to Harbor House. She has done fundraisers for the animal shelter. She has created a free pumpkin patch for the last several years. The list goes on and on. Lanning is an outstanding realtor in our community who is always ready to help," stated the board.

John Sorensen from Stewart Title received the 2021 “Affiliate of the Year” award.

"The organization is so proud of Sorenson and all the hard work he has done for the Elko County Realtors and our community. He has been an amazing affiliate and always stepped up and helped out wherever help is needed."

“I’ve personally seen John go over and beyond his duties as an affiliate director and as human being,” wrote Realtor Cheryl Henning. “Congratulations John, well deserved award of Affiliate of the Year.”

