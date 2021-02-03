 Skip to main content
Elko County Realtors name board members
SUBMITTED

ELKO — The Elko County Association of Realtors has announced its 2021 board of directors.

Board members serve in volunteer positions that are voted on by association membership.

“Realtors are much more than the average real estate agent,” stated the announcement. “Realtors abide by a Code of Ethics and have a standard of practices that they follow. All Realtors take an oath when they are sworn in and are held accountable for their actions.”

Many ECAR members, including the newly elected volunteers, donate time in the Elko County community. “ECAR Realtors are constantly fighting for private property rights and renters’ rights as well as giving back to causes like community clean-up day, Turkey Drive, Realtor Give Back Day, and more,” said the announcement. “Realtors are working for a better community.”

