Elko County receives notice of second positive coronavirus case

ELKO -- Elko County was notified late Thursday by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the second positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the county. This notification was received after report of the first positive COVID-19 case earlier in the day.
The patient is a male in his 40s with recent, extensive, international travel history who was tested on March 16 after having symptoms. He is self-isolating at home. At this time, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is actively investigating both cases and will provide information through the Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, when it becomes available.
If a patient’s travel history dictates a notification to passengers that are not Elko County residents, this is determined and coordinated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Putnam is reminding the public that flu and other respiratory illnesses are circulating in Elko County. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances. People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
Elko County is working with its health care and community partners to ensure there are strong public health measures in place to respond to COVID-19 in the community.