Elko County receives notice of second positive coronavirus case

ELKO -- Elko County was notified late Thursday by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the second positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the county. This notification was received after report of the first positive COVID-19 case earlier in the day.

The patient is a male in his 40s with recent, extensive, international travel history who was tested on March 16 after having symptoms. He is self-isolating at home. At this time, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is actively investigating both cases and will provide information through the Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, when it becomes available.

If a patient’s travel history dictates a notification to passengers that are not Elko County residents, this is determined and coordinated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.