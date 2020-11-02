Elko County remains at elevated risk level for COVID-19

ELKO — Elko County remained at elevated risk of coronavirus this week for the third week in a row.

Elko Justice Court’s front office was closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Located in the Elko County Courthouse basement, the court was still conducting hearings while the majority of front-office staff was quarantined for at least two weeks.

According to a report released by the state, Elko County’s number of active cases increased from 513 per 100,000 people last Monday to 682 this Monday. The test positivity rate dropped from 10.3% to 9.4%.

In Carson City, an employee working in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office tested positive for COVID-19, sending staff members who came into close contact home to work remotely for the second time in a month.

The origin of the case remains under investigation, but health officials have already determined that Sisolak wasn’t in close contact with the staff member.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nevada stood at 102,114. There have been 1,784 deaths throughout the state.