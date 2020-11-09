Elko County remains at elevated risk of COVID-19 for fourth week

ELKO – Elko County entered its fourth week of elevated coronavirus transmission this week, and now has the third-highest case rate in Nevada.

Elko has seen 922 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 30 days. That compares with 1,172 in Carson City and 1,025 in Washoe County.

The test positivity rate in Elko County is currently listed at 11.7%.

Elko was among 10 of the state’s 17 counties flagged as “high risk” this week.

In the state’s hospitals, three out of every four beds is currently occupied due to COVID-19 and other causes. The Nevada Hospital Association reported 891 beds were occupied by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — the highest number since mid-August.

The impact of the virus on celebrating Veterans Day was discussed Monday at a Nevada Health Response briefing.

Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, said most celebrations have been canceled this year in order to protect veterans, their families, and their supporters.