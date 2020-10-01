Elko County reports 10 new cases of coronavirus

ELKO — Elko County reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and six recoveries. Two patients remain hospitalized.

The number of active cases has risen to 54, after dropping into the lower 30s a week and a half ago.

Nearly all of the new cases are connected to a confirmed case. Four are tribal, three in Spring Creek, two in Jackpot and one under investigation. All 10 are symptomatic.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Testing will be conducted at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets.