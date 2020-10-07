Elko County reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

ELKO -- Elko County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries on Tuesday. Two active cases remain hospitalized.

The total case number is 1,032, with 69 active. The new cases include three Elko and three Spring Creek residents, one from Carlin, one from West Wendover, one tribal and two under investigation.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 9, 16, and 23. Testing will be conducted at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bitl.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.

Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.