Elko County reports 12 new cases

ELKO — Following a dip in positivity rate Monday to 7%, Elko County saw a slight uptick Tuesday evening.

The county reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries in its press release, bringing the positivity rate to 7.1%.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

In total, Elko County has experienced 934 confirmed cases — 43 of which are currently active — with 882 recoveries and nine deaths.

West Wendover and Jackpot provided eight — four from each town — of the 12 new cases.

Elko was responsible for two new cases, Spring Creek added another and one was a tribal case.

Exactly half of the new cases were females, and half were males — the ages of the confirmed-positives falling from previous days — ranging from the 10-19 year-old division up to the 40-49 group.

Four of the cases stemmed from the 10-19 age group, four of the cases came from the 40-49 range, three were from the 20-29 group and one was from the 30-39 division.

Of the 12 new cases, seven had a known connection to a previously-confirmed positive.