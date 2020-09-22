Elko County reports 12 new cases

ELKO — Following a dip in positivity rate Monday to 7%, Elko County saw a slight uptick Tuesday evening.
The county reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries in its press release, bringing the positivity rate to 7.1%.
Two active cases remain hospitalized.
In total, Elko County has experienced 934 confirmed cases — 43 of which are currently active — with 882 recoveries and nine deaths.
West Wendover and Jackpot provided eight — four from each town — of the 12 new cases.
Elko was responsible for two new cases, Spring Creek added another and one was a tribal case.
Exactly half of the new cases were females, and half were males — the ages of the confirmed-positives falling from previous days — ranging from the 10-19 year-old division up to the 40-49 group.
Four of the cases stemmed from the 10-19 age group, four of the cases came from the 40-49 range, three were from the 20-29 group and one was from the 30-39 division.
Of the 12 new cases, seven had a known connection to a previously-confirmed positive.
The cause of three cases is currently under investigation, the tribal is case is being investigated by Indian Health Service and one case had no known connection to a previous positive.
Elko County has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is conveniently open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally take between two to four days, depending on the lab.
The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.
The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- *This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
- Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
- Mental Health services are available in Nevada at this time. Rural Clinics Immediate Mental Health CARE Team can be reached at 1-877-283-2437 and are available to support adults in Rural Nevada who need immediate mental health assistance. The Rural Mobile Crisis Response Team can be reached at 1-702-486-7865 and are available to support children and families for those under the age of 18. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (2855).
- Nevadans can visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ for up to date information in regards to COVID-19 in Nevada. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
