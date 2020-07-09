Elko County reports 14 more virus cases, now tied with Carson City

ELKO – Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday evening in Elko County, which now ties Carson City as the third highest county in the state at 199 cases each.
Elko has seen 91 recovered cases and one death, while Carson City has had 130 recoveries and six deaths.
Washoe County has reported more than 3,000 cases, and Clark County more than 20,000.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 112 people in the city of Elko since it began in March. There have been 39 cases in Spring Creek and in West Wendover.
“Yesterday no hospitalizations were reported; however, there was one case who was hospitalized but has since been discharged,” the county reported Thursday.
The 14 new cases range in age from 20s to 60s. The 20-40 age groups now make up roughly half of the cases in the county, with the number of male patients higher than female.
The county continues to use contact tracing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, one of the contact tracers will reach out to you to check-in on your health, discuss who you have been in contact with, and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19 to others,” stated the county. “You will also be advised to stay home and self-isolate. They will not ask you for your Social Security number, credit card information, etc. Generally, they will confirm the date you tested and your date of birth.”
- Your name will not be shared with those you have been exposed to, unless you give permission.
- Self-isolation means staying home in a specific room away from other people and using a separate bathroom, if possible.
- Self-isolation helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and can help your family, friends, neighbors, and others you may come in contact with to stay healthy.
- If you need support or assistance while self-isolating, your contact tracer can help connect you to resources.
“We continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing whenever possible, wear a face covering while in public or when around others not in your immediate household, continue good hand washing practices, and stay home if you are not well,” stated the county
