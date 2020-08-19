Elko County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Elko County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and eight recoveries.

Two of the 101 active cases are currently hospitalized.

Nine of the new cases were in Elko, four in Spring Creek and two in West Wendover. They range in age from under 10 to over 70.

The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions. The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).

People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, including:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle pain or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose