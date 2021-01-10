Elko County reports 15 new COVID cases, 15 current hospitalizations

ELKO -- Elko County reported 15 new cases of coronavirus and 53 recoveries Saturday, for a total of 246 active cases.

Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Nine of the new cases are Spring Creek residents, five from Elko and one from Carlin. Ages range from 20s to over 70.

The county’s test positivity rate over the past 14 days stands at 20%. The case rate per 100,000 people is 897.

Nevada on Saturday reported 2,648 additional cases and 56 deaths, one of the state's highest daily fatality rates reported during the pandemic.

The state has now had 246,309 known COVID-19 cases and 3,450 deaths since the pandemic began. Elko’s numbers are 4,038 total confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

Nevada on Wednesday reported a one-day record high of 60 additional deaths, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the state had a pandemic-high one-week total of 299 COVID-19 deaths with the 56 additional deaths reported Saturday.