Elko County reports 15th virus death, more than 300 active cases

ELKO – Elko County reported its 15th COVID-19 death, as the number of active cases topped 300 for the first time.

The West Wendover resident in his 60s was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

There were 90 new cases and 88 recoveries over the weekend. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”

“In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health.