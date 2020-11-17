Elko County reports 16th virus death, 19 hospitalized

ELKO -- Elko County is reporting its 16th COVID-19 death, as the total number of confirmed cases topped 2,000 and the number of hospitalizations reached a record 19.

The latest fatality was in West Wendover. The man in his 60s was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

Elko County reported 106 new cases over the weekend and 94 recoveries, for a total of 356 active cases out of 2,090 confirmed since the pandemic began.

The county’s test positivity rate stands at 18.6%, which is above the recommended rate of 5% or less. The case rate per 100,000 people is 1,095.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”