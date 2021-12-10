 Skip to main content
Elko County reports 2 COVID deaths this week

Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Elko County reported two additional COVID-related deaths this week. Neither patient had been vaccinated.

Cases and hospitalizations held steady. The number of active cases on Wednesday was listed at 109, up slightly from the 98 reported on Monday. Hospitalizations this week remained at 13.

The county’s test positivity rate hovered around 10% this week. Nearly 34% of the county’s total residents have been vaccinated.

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November

Nevada’s test positivity rate remained below 8%. The number of cases per 100,000 people varied from zero in Esmeralda County; 478 in Clark County; in the 500s in Washoe, Nye and Elko counties; up to 1,379 in Mineral County.

Several northern states have seen increases in cases and hospitalizations, including Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

The new Omicron variant has been reported in 25 states, including Utah, Arizona and California. No cases have been reported in Nevada, Idaho or Oregon.

The CDC reported Friday that most Omicron cases have been detected in people who have been vaccinated for COVID, and that most cases have been mild. About a third of the people infected with Omicron had also received a booster shot.

