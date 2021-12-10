Elko County reports 2 COVID deaths this week

ELKO – Elko County reported two additional COVID-related deaths this week. Neither patient had been vaccinated.

Cases and hospitalizations held steady. The number of active cases on Wednesday was listed at 109, up slightly from the 98 reported on Monday. Hospitalizations this week remained at 13.

The county’s test positivity rate hovered around 10% this week. Nearly 34% of the county’s total residents have been vaccinated.

Nevada’s test positivity rate remained below 8%. The number of cases per 100,000 people varied from zero in Esmeralda County; 478 in Clark County; in the 500s in Washoe, Nye and Elko counties; up to 1,379 in Mineral County.

Several northern states have seen increases in cases and hospitalizations, including Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

The new Omicron variant has been reported in 25 states, including Utah, Arizona and California. No cases have been reported in Nevada, Idaho or Oregon.

The CDC reported Friday that most Omicron cases have been detected in people who have been vaccinated for COVID, and that most cases have been mild. About a third of the people infected with Omicron had also received a booster shot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0