Elko County reports 22 more cases of COVID-19

ELKO – The city of Elko topped 300 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, but both Elko County and the rest of Nevada are seeing a flattening trend.

There were 16 new cases in Elko, five in Spring Creek and one in Carlin from Friday through Sunday, according to the latest report from Elko County. Cases have increased 10% over the past week compared with 15% the prior week.

Elko County’s cumulative total is now at 555, with 80 active cases. Two patients remain hospitalized.

Two weeks ago Nevada was frequently seeing 1,000 or more new cases per day. The number hasn’t reached 1,000 for the past 10 days.