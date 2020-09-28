Elko County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

ELKO — Elko County reported 22 new cases of coronavirus and 13 recoveries over the weekend and Monday.

Two patients are hospitalized.

Most of the new cases are residents of Elko and Spring Creek. Two are from West Wendover and one is a tribal resident.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 968, with 10 deaths.

The county has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is open seven days a week. Those interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment.