Elko County reports 29th COVID death over weekend

ELKO -- Elko County reporting its 29th COVID-19 death over the weekend, an Elko resident in his 80s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

The number of active cases dropped to 469 while the number of hospitalizations increased to 20.

Elko County’s current test positivity rate is 28.6% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 2,104. Those compare to a statewide test rate of 21.5% and a case rate of 2,105.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s total deaths match Churchill County, which has half as many people. Elko County’s total death rate per 100,000 people is 53, compared with Churchill at 112, which is the highest in the state.

There have been seven deaths in Humboldt County, four in Lander and three in White Pine.

Eureka and Esmeralda counties remain the only two in Nevada with zero deaths.

Elko County School District on Friday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 among students and 17 new cases among teachers over the prior week.

The number of active cases in the district are 21 students and 31 teachers and staff.

Currently, 778 students are being excluded from class because they have either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. A total of 142 teachers and staff are currently excluded.