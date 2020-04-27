Elko County reports 3 new coronavirus cases; Nevada reports 13 more deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday in Elko County.

It was the greatest number to be reported in the county in a single day, but the first cases in more than a week. Elko County now has eight active cases, six have recovered, and one has died.

The new cases are under investigation, according to the county.

There are 62 presumed positive but untested cases in the six-county area served by Elko’s COVID-19 hotline. Besides Elko, the counties are Lander, Eureka, White Pine, Pershing and Humboldt.

Humboldt County reported two additional cases on Friday, for a total of 36.

Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham said Friday that the county received word that the Humboldt County County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Division, has procured 500 Abbott Rapid Test kits for COVID-19 testing.

“Once those kits arrive at Humboldt General Hospital, it will make it much easier for medical staff to screen patients — especially at-risk patients — very quickly,” he said.