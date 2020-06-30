Elko County reports 3 new virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the final day of a month that has seen cases jump from 23 on June 1 to 127 by June 30.

The numbers this month reflect a big increase in the infection rate, beyond what would be seen from only an increase in testing.

“Elko County is reporting a 452% increase in confirmed cases since June 1. Comparatively, testing in the month of June increased by only 172%,” stated Amanda Osborne, the county’s human resources director.

The three new cases are all residents of the city of Elko. They include two males under 18, one of whom was a close contact of a previous case. The third is a man in his 30s who is a close contact of a previous case.

One patient remains hospitalized, and there were no new recoveries to report Tuesday.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by resuming social distancing practices, staying home if you are not well or if you are a close contact of a confirmed case, and wearing a face covering while in public or around others who are not in the same household,” stated the county.