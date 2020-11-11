Elko County reports 32 more cases of virus among six communities

ELKO – COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Elko County this week as Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide plea for residents to stay at home and work from home whenever possible.

The county reported 32 new cases of coronavirus and 22 recoveries on Tuesday, for a total of 313 active cases.

Eleven patients are currently hospitalized.

Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Two are tribal, and one each in Jackpot, Wells and Lamoille.

Test positivity increased to 12.7% and the case rate per 100,000 people stands at 920, up from 256 a month ago.

The county is conducting an average of 275 tests per 100,000 people per day.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”